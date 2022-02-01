A major US university has moved its classes online after a former philosophy lecturer posted a video apparently threatening a mass shooting on campus.

University of California, Los Angeles told its 44,500-strong student body on Tuesday that classes would be held remotely after Matthew Harris put an 800-page screed and video on the internet.

A university spokesman said Harris was understood to be nowhere near the university, but that managers were acting out of an abundance of caution.

"Out-of-state law enforcement has confirmed the person who made threats to UCLA is under observation and not in California," chief media officer Steve Ritea said.

The Los Angeles Times, citing multiple law enforcement sources, reported Harris was in custody in Colorado.

According to the Daily Bruin, a newspaper published by UCLA students, university police have opened an investigation into Harris.

800-page 'manifesto'