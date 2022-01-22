Gulf Arab states are looking to mend a standoff with Lebanon, Kuwait's foreign minister has said during a visit, the first by a senior Gulf official since the spat erupted last year.

"This visit is one of various international efforts to restore trust with Lebanon," Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah said on Saturday after talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the start of a two-day trip.

"We are now taking steps towards building trust ... which doesn't happen overnight," he told reporters, calling on Lebanese authorities to take "practical and concrete measures" that could bolster ties.

READ MORE: Kuwait expels Lebanon envoy after similar move by Saudi Arabia

In October, Saudi Arabia and its allies suspended diplomatic ties with Lebanon after the airing of comments by then information minister Georges Kordahi criticising a Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.