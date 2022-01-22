WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kuwaiti FM: Gulf states looking to mend ties with Lebanon
A diplomatic crisis emerged between Saudi Arabia, its allies and Lebanon after the airing of comments by then information minister Georges Kordahi criticising a Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.
Kuwaiti FM: Gulf states looking to mend ties with Lebanon
Kuwait has previously recalled its ambassador from Beirut and also asked Beirut's charge d'affaires to leave the emirate. / Reuters
January 22, 2022

Gulf Arab states are looking to mend a standoff with Lebanon, Kuwait's foreign minister has said during a visit, the first by a senior Gulf official since the spat erupted last year.

"This visit is one of various international efforts to restore trust with Lebanon," Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah said on Saturday after talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the start of a two-day trip.

"We are now taking steps towards building trust ... which doesn't happen overnight," he told reporters, calling on Lebanese authorities to take "practical and concrete measures" that could bolster ties.

READ MORE: Kuwait expels Lebanon envoy after similar move by Saudi Arabia

In October, Saudi Arabia and its allies suspended diplomatic ties with Lebanon after the airing of comments by then information minister Georges Kordahi criticising a Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

Recommended

Kuwait recalled its ambassador from Beirut and also asked Beirut's charge d'affaires to leave the emirate.

Lebanon "should avoid interfering in the internal affairs of Arab states generally, but especially in Gulf internal affairs, and it should not be a launching pad for verbal or actual attacks," if it hopes to improve ties, Sheikh Ahmed said.

Last month, Kordahi resigned in a bid to ease the standoff and French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris and Riyadh had agreed to fully engage to restore diplomatic ties.

The Gulf dispute had exacerbated an already dire economic situation in Lebanon, which is in the grip of a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst in modern times.

READ MORE: Turkey offers help in patching up ties between Lebanon, Gulf states

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China