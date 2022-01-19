Kazakhstan has ended a state of emergency it declared on January 5 as the Central Asian country returns to routine life following a week of unrest that left hundreds dead and brought a regional bloc’s peacekeepers to the country's streets.

The end of the emergency measures on Tuesday brought life back to normal, especially in the national capital Nur Sultan, the country's largest metropolis Almaty, and the provinces of Atyrau, Jambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau.

Security measures on the streets were lifted, along with a curfew imposed at certain hours. Restrictions on travel into and out of cities were also lifted.

Presidential press spokesperson Berik Uali said in a statement that order and peace have been ensured throughout Kazakhstan.

Fuel price protests