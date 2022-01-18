On January 11, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the formation of a specialised unit focused on domestic terrorism. This reflects the growing concerns within the US government of the rising threat from far-right extremism. It is also one of the tools the Biden Administration hopes to employ to implement its national strategy for countering domestic terrorism, which includes the diversion of additional sources to the fight against local extremist groups.

The indignant response from the far-right should not surprise those who are familiar with its dominant anti-governmental conspiracy narratives. For members of the Three Percenters, Oath Keepers, and other more regional militia groups, this is another confirmation of their views about the intrusive and authoritarian nature of the federal government and its desire to escalate its policies against those who are interested in limiting its powers.

The news about the new DOJ unit intensifies among many far-right activists a growing sense that their ideological movement is under siege and being persecuted by the federal government in its effort to silence those who oppose its policies.

The persisting beliefs in the “Big Lie” and “stolen” elections further fuel the sense of anger, frustration, and desperation among many contemporary activists of the American far-right. Such sentiments led to further escalation in the militancy within far-right groups and drove some of their members to engage in violent hate crimes and anti-governmental activities.

According to data collected by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Development Service Group, a DC-based think tank, the timeframe between 2019-2021 saw the highest yearly rate of hate crimes in the US since at least 1990, up by more than 200 percent compared to the time period between 2008 to 2018.

Despite the importance of providing more resources to fight far-right extremism, the DOJ’s new domestic terrorism unit will face similar challenges that have so far undermined efforts to counter its rise.

Enduring issues

The absence of a federal criminal statute on domestic terrorism complicates the situation as it prevents the state from banning strictly domestic extremist groups (in contrast to foreign groups) – even those that allegedly promote violent practices.