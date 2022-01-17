Iranian diplomats have arrived in Saudi Arabia to take up posts at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

"Three Iranian diplomats have arrived in Jeddah to start their work at the OIC," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference on Monday.

Khatibzadeh said Iran had submitted its "expectations" to Saudi Arabia during the previous talks in Iraq.

"We hope to reach a result in the future talks ... which requires Saudi officials to pay attention to their remarks and actions," Khatibzadeh said.

"Iran has always expressed its readiness to open its embassy in Saudi Arabia."

The two countries have held several rounds of Iraq-mediated talks in recent months in an effort to normalise their relations and resolve their differences.

READ MORE:Saudi-Iranian diplomacy has begun to intensify. What does it signify?