The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, the Euro for soccer fans, was a strange affair.

First off, because of Covid-19, the prestigious tournament was postponed until the summer of 2021. Second, the entire championship was overshadowed by a harrowing affair involving one man: Christian Eriksen.

On June 12, while representing his country Denmark in a match against Finland, the creative midfielder collapsed. The response from medics was instant, with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation being performed on the field of play

Soon after, Eriksen was taken away on a stretcher, and the match suspended. Somewhat disgracefully, UEFA officials insisted that the two teams resume the match later that evening, even though players, especially Eriksen’s Danish colleagues, were clearly traumatised by what they had just witnessed.

Although Eriksen survived, according to the team doctor Morten Boesen he “was gone” before being brought back to life. It was later confirmed that the football star had suffered a cardiac arrest, a medical emergency involving the failure of the heart to pump enough blood around the body.

Eriksen is not the only professional footballer to have had a brush with death. In fact, he appears to be just one of many. As football journalist Chris Wheeler recently noted, “barely a week goes by at the moment without news of another cardiac-related incident in the game”.

Shortly before Wheeler’s comments, Sergio Agüero, one of the finest strikers to have ever played the game, announced his retirement from football — and for good reason. On October 31 last year, the Argentinian legend was taken to hospital with chest discomfort. The 33-year-old was suffering from cardiac arrhythmia, a condition that involves irregularities of the heartbeat.

Congested schedule

For a player of Aguero’s calibre to bow out in such a manner was as regrettable as it was saddening. In November last year, Charlie Wyke, 28, a striker who plays for tier three English club Wigan, suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of training. The club’s manager, Leam Richardson, saved the player’s life by performing CPR.

What is happening here? Why are so many elite (and the word elite must really be stressed) footballers suffering from heart-related issues? This is an important question that is in urgent need of answers. It doesn’t make sense. In many ways, it seems somewhat paradoxical. After all, football players have never been fitter; they never had greater access to sports scientists and medical experts.

Yet, somewhat unfathomably, they appear to be more at risk of heart-related issues and near-death experiences. Could the worrying flood of heart-related diseases have anything to do with Covid, or maybe even the vaccines designed to inoculate all citizens, footballers included?

In short, no. As Professor Sanjay Sharma, a renowned UK-based sports cardiologist, told Wheeler: “Everyone is jumping to the conclusion that it is Covid-related or, even worse, that vaccine-related myocarditis may be responsible for this spate of cardiac issues that we are seeing in football players,” he said, adding, “I can tell you now that Eriksen's arrest had nothing to do with Covid or the vaccine, nor was Aguero's cardiac scare.”