Sarajevo, March 21, 1996. Only two days before, Grbavica, the last neighbourhood under Serb control, had been handed over to the Bosnian government forces. Three months prior, the Dayton Peace Accord was signed, putting an end to the three-and-a-half-year-long war in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the bloodiest on European soil after the Second World War. The atrocities of the Bosnian War shocked the world. And the reluctance of European and other world powers to end the massacres and genocide remains a testament to the incapacity of the international community.

Grbavica was a Sarajevo neighbourhood that was taken over by Serb forces during May and June 1992. Close to the city centre, it was the neighbourhood controlled by the army of Ratko Mladic. Just a few hundred metres separated the residents of downtown Sarajevo from Serb snipers and heavy artillery. On the bridge connecting Grbavica with the city centre, the first civil casualties of the Siege of Sarajevo were sniped by Serb paramilitaries.

Almost four years later, having survived the longest siege in modern warfare, I decided to step onto the former frontline and visit the neighbourhood that had been occupied by those who besieged my home city, resulting in the death of more than 11,000 of its citizens. I was 19 years old.

The trams had already started operating. I got off at Socijalno stop—a few hundred metres from one of the frontlines most fiercely fought over during the siege. I was alone. Soon, I was standing on the wide Milutina Duraskovica Street (today’s Topal Osman-pase Street): on my left, Grbavica. Just two days before, Serb extremists had ransacked and burned down the remaining apartment buildings before withdrawing into Republika Srpska.

On my right, Hrasno, a neighbourhood defended by the Bosnian government forces. In front of me, the destroyed FC Zeljeznicar Stadium. The scenes I saw that afternoon will haunt me for the rest of my days.

Eerie silence. Buildings burned to the ground on both sides of the street. Metre-long overgrown and leafless hedges. Dozens of burned car wrecks. Mountains of rubble, garbage and broken furniture were everywhere around me. The once-beautiful Loris building: burned, hit and drilled by thousands and thousands of shells and bullets. It looked like a monstrous piece of Swiss cheese. The last edge of the building next to the Stadium was blown up by dynamite. The concrete walls and ceilings were hanging down like dreadful bellows of an accordion.

Two older men were walking in front of me. Every step of mine echoed in the empty, razed buildings around me. With a great deal of fear of what I might see, I approached the Stadium and took a short glance just two blocks further at the apartment building in Hrasno where my aunt had lived before the war. The left side of the building was destroyed by hundreds of shells, my aunt’s apartment on the sixth floor, bombed to pieces, was now an empty hole gazing back at me.