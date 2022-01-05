Officials in the US state of California have concluded that Pacific Gas & Electric power lines sparked last summer's Dixie Fire that swept through five counties and burned more than 1,300 homes and other buildings.

The blaze was caused by a tree hitting electrical distribution lines west of a dam in the Sierra Nevada, where the blaze began on July 13, investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Tuesday.

Cal Fire said its investigative report was sent to the Butte County district attorney's office, which will determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

The finding was no surprise. PG&E already had indicated its equipment may have been involved in the Dixie Fire, which burned nearly 3,900 square kilometres (1 million acres) in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties.

It was the second-largest fire in state history.

“This tree was one of more than 8 million trees within strike distance to PG&E lines," PG&E said in a statement. “Regardless of today’s finding, we will continue to be tenacious in our efforts to stop fire ignitions from our equipment and to ensure that everyone and everything is always safe.”

The company said it has committed to burying 16,100 kilometers (10,000 miles) of power lines and taking other measures to help prevent wildfires.

Millions affected