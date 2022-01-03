Sudan is one of the poorest states in Africa and has been led by a military rule for much of its existence since its independence from joint Anglo-Egyptian rule in 1956.

But since the 2019 uprising against former dictator Omar al Bashir’s rule, the country’s opposition forces, which organised widespread protests across the country, have shown an unexpected resilience to keep the revolution alive despite efforts by the military to seize all power.

In late October, the country’s top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan launched another coup against the transitional civilian government of Abdalla Hamdok. The coup happened just a month before Burhan was scheduled to leave his position of the head of the Sovereignty Council to a civilian according to the power-sharing agreement in August 2019.

The Sovereignty Council is an interim political structure with a lot of powers including appointing the prime minister. As soon as the coup took place people took to the streets protesting Burhan’s military intervention. In the face of continuing protests, Burhan approached Hamdok, the man his coup overthrew, to persuade him to return to power.

Hamdok was back to the prime ministry seat after he signed a controversial agreement with Burhan, who promised to release all political prisoners. But the deal left the military’s role in the country’s political structure unclear, triggering more protests. On Sunday, under pressure from protesters, Hamdok resigned as an army crackdown killed dozens of people.

“General Burhan is supposed to announce a new prime minister. Everyone is waiting to see who that person will be,” said Khalid Mustafa Medani, a Sudanese political science professor, who is also the chair of the African studies program at McGill University.

“The next prime minister will probably be the current finance minister Gibril Ibrahim, who is the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) of Darfur,” Medani tells TRT World. It will be announced this evening or tomorrow, he says.

Medani, who previously predicted that it would be too difficult for Hamdok to stay in power through his deal with Burhan, is currently in Khartoum, observing the protests. “He [Ibrahim] is very much opposed by a majority of Sudanese people,” due to his connections with the former Bashir regime, he says.

“Nothing has calmed down here. In fact, there are a lot of protests. Every two days, there are very large protests in Khartoum,” he says. Outside Khartoum, in at least 20 cities, people continue to protest despite military crackdowns.

Even if Ibrahim, who is close to some Sudanese Islamist circles, is brought to power, it’s not clear he could stabilise Sudan. “Gibril Ibrahim, in particular, would constitute one of the stumbling blocks to pacification, stabilisation and democratisation,” says Abdo Mukhtar Musa, a Sudanese professor of political science at the Islamic University of Omdurman.

“Leaders of major political parties should agree to a non-partisan, technocratic cabinet,” Musa tells TRT World. Hamdok, a man with a lot of prestige in international circles, was trying to lead such a technocratic government until the October 25 coup. But he clearly failed.

“Elites are contesting for seats and conflicting for their interests at the expense of the country's stability,” Musa says. He thinks the clashing nature of “partisan elites” hurt the country.

Where is Sudan leading?

While some Sudanese believe the country is moving toward civil war, Medani says it won’t be complete chaos. “I think there is no question Burhan in the military is now moving toward consolidating the military rule.”