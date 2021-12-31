Cats are cute, but they’re also good jumpers - something people in South Korea have found out the hard way.

In Seoul, 107 house fires were triggered by cats, who jumped on touch-sensitive buttons on electric stoves, turning them on. Once stoves overheated, they caught fire, according to the South Korean capital’s fire department.

More than half of those fires happened when the cat’s humans were outside of their homes. As a result, the Seoul fire department urged citizens to guard their furry friends carefully to prevent fires, which have now damaged a lot of properties, injuring four people in the last two years.

"Cat-related fires are continuing to occur recently. We advise households with pets to pay extra attention as fire could spread widely when no one is at home," said Chung Gyo-chul, a fire department official, according to CNN.

Of course, cats cannot be blamed for all fires in Seoul, but they have proven to be the most arson-prone and were responsible for the most pet-related fires, the department noted. Pet-related fires have increased in recent years compared to previous years, according to the fire officials.

But compared to South Korea, pets in the US, including cats, are working much harder at triggering fires in American households. At least 1,000 fires occur in the US every year due to pet behaviour, according to the American Humane Association.

So make a new year’s resolution: Let your cats jump on you, not your stoves. But also ensure safety, particularly your modern touch-button stoves, when you are outside the house.

Cats hunting in bushfires

Apparently, cats have an enigmatic relationship with fires. They are not only triggering fires in houses but also hunting vulnerable animals in areas with bushfire burn scars. According to a study, feral cats are particularly “attracted to areas that burned recently and tend to avoid ones three months or older.”

So cats like bushfires, locating them using their sense of sight and smell, then can travel as nearly as 20 miles to a burn scar, according to experts.