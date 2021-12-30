We encounter many stories about witches and vampires in popular culture that can mostly be seen in cinemas or read in books.

Considering vampires, we can count books and movies such as Dracula and the Twilight series. And for witches, Suspiria and Blair the Witch Project are famous almost everywhere.

Irish author Bram Stoker's Dracula novel written in the late 19th-century in this regard has inspired countless vampire stories that we know today.

The depth and rippling complexity of these stories have attracted many of us as they shed light on something mysterious and unknown. Although many of us consider them as unreal, much of the literature on witches and vampires is based on historical accounts and beliefs largely attributed to Western culture.

The Salem witch trials of women who were believed to be possessed by the devil and accused of witchcraft in the US state Massachusetts between 1962-1963, reflected how deeply a human society can be affected by this phenomenon.

Folklores and fears around villages

Although vampire and witch concepts are currently linked with Western historical sources, these terms and tales have initially occurred in today's Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and the Balkans.

The story of Dracula was influenced by Vlad the Impaler himself, the ruler of the Wallachian principality, which was dependent on the Ottoman Empire back then.

''Although we see vampire and witch terms in western culture now, we know that previously, there were some beliefs and rumours about these phenomena particularly in the Orthodox fraction of the Rumelia and Balkan lands, which were formerly under Ottoman rule,'' Historian Mehmet Berk Yaltırık told TRT WORLD.

The origins of these myths and stories start to be seen a lot from the 15th century, especially in the Carpathian mountains, Romania. At that time, the Balkans were under Ottoman rule, and this phenomenon is referred to as a vampire epidemic in many Ottoman travel books, especially in church records.

Aysegul Sofuoglu, a Turkish researcher who has studied Ottoman-era literature on vampires, says there have been disagreements between the people and the church about fighting vampires.

''The first practice is to cremate the corpse or decapitate it or drive a stake through its heart. The Church opposes them. These records show that in the 15th-16th centuries this was actually a common phenomenon in the Balkan lands''.

Sofuoglu explains that Muslim people consulted local Muslim judges as they were terrified after purportedly witnessing the cases of witches and vampires in different towns and villages.

''In fact, Ebusuud Efendi has 3 fatwas (Islamic law rulings) about the so-called vampires. So we understand that these events and rumours were spread over the Ottoman capital city, Istanbul, in the late 15th and early 16th century,'' Sofuoglu told TRT World, arguing that the fatwas on vampires issued by Sheikh al Islam Ebussud Efendi, the person who was granted the highest authority in religious matters by the Ottoman state, were exceptional.

Seyahatname: Unfolding the supernatural

We mostly witness the stories and ventures of vampire and witch cases through Ottoman traveller Evliya Celebi, who was one of the 17th century's few prose writers and leading wanderers.

Celebi was a very eccentric person who could not deprive his passion for journeying the vast expanse of Ottoman lands, covering at least 257 cities, moving from one territory to another, and spending 51 years of his 71-year lifetime on the road.

Desiring to immortalize and chronicle all his trips, he gathered what he saw in his 4,000-pages long, 10-volume book called Seyahatname (Book of Travels) which is considered as one of the most unique sources of world history.

Turkish historian Yaltırık stated that with his Seyahatname, Celebi was able to convey to the world many valuable narratives, not only in terms of historical studies but also in terms of folklore investigations and reconnaissances.

''Evliya Celebi wrote down all the beliefs he witnessed in the geographies and societies he went to in his Travel Book. There are many such supernatural elements in Seyahatname. We also understand that he personally experienced some of them,'' Yaltirik said.

The vampire and witch occasions that he told and witnessed through the pages of the Book of Travels are quite remarkable.

As an excessively bold investigator, Celebi narrated the extraordinary events he witnessed in the most remote places and darkest hours in his journey to the Balkans and the Caucasus.

War of witches

The first case occurred on the night of April 26, 1666, in the Pedsi village of the Caucasus, consisting of only 300 houses. In this village, Celebi experienced the war of witches in the sky. Then, one night, lightning hit suddenly.

Evliya Celebi asked Circassians to explain the situation to him.