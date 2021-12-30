The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia has risen to 24, with around 630,000 people affected by the natural disaster.

Announcing the death toll on Wednesday, the local Civil Defense and Protection Observatory also said in a statement that the number of injured has reached 434 due to the continuous rains since November.

It noted that more than 37,000 people have lost their homes and nearly 54,000 have been evacuated.

In addition, 141 cities have been affected in the state, which is home to over 15 million people, the statement said, adding 132 cities declared a state of emergency.

Some 37 cities in southern Bahia were completely submerged as a result of the flooding.

