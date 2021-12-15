Ten bodies have been found and 29 people were missing after a boat carrying suspected illegal migrants capsized off Malaysia in bad weather.

There were 21 people reported safe among the estimated 60 aboard the boat, which capsized off southern Johor state around 4:30 a.m. (2030 GMT) on Wednesday.

The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said a search and rescue operations had been launched for those missing.

Soldiers on patrol discovered the bodies of seven men and four women on the shore, coastguard chief Admiral Mohamad Zubil Mat Som said

Another 20 men and two women were found alive following the voyage from a nearby Indonesian island, and have been taken into custody, he said.

