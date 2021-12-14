The profits of the military-industrial complex are growing alongside the global refugee crisis. The same industry that has fueled and prolonged war and conflict around the world through weapons sales is also seeing an increase in profits as countries continue to amp up border security against millions of asylum-seekers.

The arms industry, along with its political backing, has reinforced the narrative that the refugee crisis is a security threat, rather than a humanitarian problem, and what is the solution to that? Buy the latest security technology.

Militarised borders today include the deployment of troops, ships, aircraft and drones; the patrolling of land, sea and air as well as digital surveillance and physical walls - against the world’s most vulnerable people.

The hyper-securitisation of borders has been called a new kind of global aparthied, protecting privilege and power, by independent research and campaign groups Centre Delàs d’Estudis per la Pau, Transnational Institute, Stop Wapenhandel and Stop the Wall Campaign in their report, “A Walled World Towards a Global Apartheid”.

According to the report’s findings, there are about 63 physical walls worldwide, with about 60 percent of the world’s population living in a country that has built walls on its borders. Including the deployment of military troops along with their weaponry puts the number of barriers in the hundreds.

“We see security as something that’s a zero-sum game, that we are safe when others aren’t. There needs to be a focus on responsibility, on how we, for instance, in the West are sustaining conflicts and profiting from them,” Parliamentary Coordinator at Campaign Against Arms Trade Katie Fallon told TRT World.

The expansion of militarised borders mainly took place after the September 11 attacks. The Walled World report says that the event “provided security discourse on migration and borders with the perfect setting for its expansion.”

Border security became less about protecting national economies and identities and more about the heavy defence against the threat of terrorism. Fostered by the politics of fear, a greater link grew between asylum-seekers and insecurity.

Fortress Europe

Even as the vast majority of refugees from the Global South are hosted by neighbouring countries, some of the most heavily armed borders are within the European Union.

In September 2018, the European Commission set out to strengthen the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex. In a proposal it argued that original regulations "had entered into force in record time after the 2015 migration crisis,” leaving “more...to be done to ensure, as part of a comprehensive approach on migration, the effective control of EU external borders.”

Under updated regulations made in December 2019, the agency can give binding advice to member states to strengthen border security measures and start operations in non-EU-countries, expanding the externalisation of European border control.

“Pushing borders out so that refugees are another country's responsibility has been one of the most dangerous policies because it pushes responsibility away and it makes any kind of commitments that countries have already made or legal obligations that they already have, unnecessary to implement,” Fallon explained.

On its website, Frontex describes itself as one of the EU’s fastest growing agencies and says that it will soon grow even bigger.

“We are developing Europe’s first uniformed service – Frontex standing corps. Trained by the best and equipped with the latest that technology has to offer. Frontex border and coast guards are ready for tomorrow’s challenges at the borders, helping to ensure their proper functioning.”

The European Court of Auditors referred to Frontex as a pivotal element in achieving integrated border management of the EU’s external frontiers in its January 2020 audit.

The European Commission’s latest proposal, which covers the next seven-year-budget for the EU (2021-2027), has allocated about $14.1 billion to Europe’s Integrated Border Management Fund of which about $8.5 billion is reserved for Frontex.

About $2.5 billion of Frontex’s budget will be set aside for purchasing or leasing military equipment such as helicopters, patrol vessels and drones.

The $14.1 billion budget is a sharp increase from the EU’s 2007-2013 External Borders Fund, which was about $2 billion, and its 2014-2020 Internal Security Fund - about $3 billion.

Frontex’s subsidy from the Commission has grown significantly over the years from about $267 million in 2016 and $362 million in 2020.