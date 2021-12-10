New York City Council has passed legislation to allow immigrants who are not US citizens to vote in local elections, the first major city in the United States to do so.

The local law, adopted on Thursday by 33 votes to 14, with two abstentions, will allow lawful permanent residents and persons authorised to work in the United States who reside in New York and do not have US citizenship to participate in municipal elections.

Several elected Democrats on the city council welcomed the historic vote, as did associations for the defence of immigrant rights.

The measure could affect around a million foreigners living in New York, which has some nine million residents.

