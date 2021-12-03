The United Arab Emirates has signed a record $15.6 billion (14-billion-euro) contract for 80 Rafale warplanes and committed billions of euros in other deals as French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off a Gulf tour.

The biggest international order ever made for the French jets came as Macron held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Friday at the start of a two-day trip which will also take in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"French engagement in the region, active cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the clear positions we have taken have allowed us to grow closer with the United Arab Emirates," Macron told journalists in Dubai where he was accompanied by a large delegation, including Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Defence Minister Parly.

"And at a time when questions are being asked about other long-term partners, I think this reinforces the position of France," he added, describing France as a "solid" and "trustworthy" ally that "sticks to its commitments".

Defence Minister Parly called it a "historic contract" which will contribute "directly to regional stability".

"This is an outcome of the strategic partnership between the two countries, consolidating their capacity to act together for their autonomy and security," the French presidency said in a statement.

READ MORE: The UAE ‘runs’ France’s Libya policy

Bulking up UAE's fleet