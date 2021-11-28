Polls have opened in Honduras to elect a new president to replace Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States.

"I call on everyone to proceed with this process in peace, calm, without fear and without violence," said National Electoral Council president Kelvin Aguirre on Sunday, following concerns over potential violence.

More than five million people are registered to vote in what is expected to be a tight race.

Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro led opinion polls last month, but the ruling right-wing National Party (PN) - whose candidate is charismatic Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura - has had the benefit of better campaign organisation and resources.

Opposition fears of a rigged poll and reports of pre-election intimidation have led to tension.

