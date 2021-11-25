A large explosion outside a school in Somalia's capital has killed at least eight people, including students.

Thursday's blast sent a plume of smoke above a busy part of Mogadishu during the morning rush hour.

The blast shredded part of the school, with emergency workers looking through the collap sed roof beams and wooden benches.

Police spokesman Abdifatah Adam Hassan said eight people were killed and 17 others wounded.

“This is a tragedy,” said Abdulkadir Adan of the Amin ambulance service, which rushed people to a hospital.

Al Shabab claims responsibility

A statement carried by the group's Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy.