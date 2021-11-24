Just over four hundred years ago, in 1620, American colonists, or Pilgrims as they're called, sailing on the Mayflower landed in Plymouth Bay, in present-day Massachusetts. A year later, these Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving.

That famous overseas voyage was no temporary trip. Rather, the aim was to relocate permanently in the New World. Just like the Old Testament Jews regarded themselves as chosen people destined to live in Palestine, the colonists considered America as their New Jerusalem.

But that belief came with a cost - namely, the destruction of Native American tribes that had lived on the continent for thousands of years.

Every year, on the last Thursday of November, that tragic history is celebrated as Thanksgiving in the US.

What's seen as a joyous celebration by most Americans is likely a horrible day for many Native Americans. It reminds them of a collective tragedy. Little did their forebears know that welcoming white European colonists would result in the near-total eradication of Native American tribes and culture.

The Pilgrims espoused Puritanical Christian views and sought new lands to practice their faith freely. Upon arriving on American shores they faced dangerous weather conditions. They wouldn't have survived the harsh winter of 1621 had the Wampanoag tribe not helped them plant corn and other crops. They also taught the Pilgrims how to use fish remains as fertiliser and showed them ways to survive the bitter winter chill.

Despite the help of the Wampanoag people, half of the new arrivals in the Plymouth Colony died during that freezing winter. According to US historical records, disease and the lack of food contributed to the heavy death toll.

Despite receiving assistance from the Wampanoag people, the surviving colonists endeavored to dominate the natives. Over the years the Pilgrims took their lands and contributed to their genocide. Members of native tribes steadily diminished over the generations, which has contributed to the disgust many indigenous people feel about Thanksgiving.

How the first Thanksgiving happened

According to white Americans, the first Thanksgiving marked the first successful harvest the Pilgrims celebrated in the New World. While official US accounts say the harvest celebration was organised by both White colonists and the Wampanoag tribe, experts believe that the natives were not initially invited to the event.

Also, in a misunderstanding, natives mistook celebratory gunfire by the Pilgrims as hostility toward them. The native tribe arrived at the scene of the harvest celebration at which point white colonists said they had no intention of attacking them. After that, the Wampanoag people brought their own food and joined the colonists in celebration of the harvest. That first celebration in 1621 then turned into a yearly festival.

But the native tribes never predicted the colonists would eventually turn their guns against them.

Wampanoag people numbered around 30,000 to 100,000 in the early 17th century, according to different estimates. Besides getting killed in numerous armed campaigns waged by European colonists, they also died from diseases brought by the so-called Pilgrims.