Hundreds of Libyans have taken to the streets in protest in Tripoli against "war criminals" running in next month's presidential election, after eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar and a son of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi announced presidential bids.

Demonstrators stamped on posters of Haftar and Saif al Islam Gaddafi on Friday, voicing anger over an electoral law criticised for bypassing due process and favouring a bid by warlord Haftar.

One speaker called for "all those who have committed crimes against the Libyan people" to be disqualified from the race.

"The blood of our martyrs wasn't spilt in vain," said another.

The protests come at the end of a week that saw both Haftar and Gaddafi register to run in the December 24 election, which is part of a United Nations-led process attempting to draw a line under a decade of conflict since the fall and killing of Gaddafi senior in a 2011 revolt.

Stark differences

The run-up to the vote has been marred by bitter divisions over the legal and constitutional framework. Many in western Libya have rejected any run by Haftar, who led a devastating but ultimately unsuccessful campaign to seize the capital before he was pushed back in 2020.

One demonstrator on Friday carried a placard reading "No to elections without a constitutional basis!"