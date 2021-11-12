WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatar to officially represent US interests in Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Blinken and his Qatari counterpart Al Thani signed an agreement making Qatar the US' representative in Afghanistan.
Qatar to officially represent US interests in Afghanistan
The US signed an agreement that established Qatar as its protecting power in Afghanistan with the Gulf ally to establish a US interests section at its Kabul embassy. / Reuters
November 12, 2021

The United States has agreed to set up an interests section in Qatar's embassy in Afghanistan to assist US citizens following the shuttering of the US embassy during the Taliban takeover.

Welcoming his Qatari counterpart to Washington on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed an agreement that established Qatar as the United States' "protecting power" in Afghanistan.

"Let me again say how grateful we are for your leadership, your support on Afghanistan, but also to note that our partnership is much broader than that," Blinken told Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Qatar will also assume responsibility for the security and protection of now-vacant US diplomatic facilities in the Afghan capital Kabul.

The US has numerous protecting power agreements in countries where it does not have diplomatic representation. Those notably include Switzerland in Iran, Sweden in North Korea and the Czech Republic in Syria.

US-Qatar relations

Qatar, home to a major US military base, has played a major role both in the diplomacy and the evacuations as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Around half of the 124,000 Westerners and Western-allied Afghans flown out in the waning days of the US military involvement transited through Qatar.

The Qataris earlier played host to negotiations between the United States and Taliban that led to the February 2020 agreement for the United States to withdraw troops.

Recommended

Since the Taliban takeover, US embassy operations in Kabul have been relocated to Qatar.

READ MORE: What role will Qatar play in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan?

US officials cautiously optimistic

The United States closed down its embassy in Kabul, which was one of its largest in the world, in August as it became clear that the Western-backed government was falling, with diplomats destroying sensitive materials and taking down the flag.

Despite the Taliban's draconian 1996-2001 regime and years of war with the United States, US officials have been cautiously optimistic on dealing with the Taliban, saying that it is largely carrying out promises to let people leave the country.

But the United States has ruled out any immediate recognition or reopening of its embassy in Kabul, saying it is waiting to see that the Taliban makes good on other concerns including on the treatment of women and prohibiting Al Qaeda from basing operations in Afghanistan. 

READ MORE: Qatar’s leading role in post-US Afghanistan isn’t a coincidence

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports