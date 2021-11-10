In an effort to boost its birth rate, Iran has passed a parliamentary bill that bans family-planning programmes, restricts access to contraceptives and tightens abortion regulations.

Human Rights Watch has urged Iran to repeal provisions of new legislation that it says undermine women's rights, dignity, and health, denying them access to reproductive health care and information.

"Iranian legislators are avoiding addressing Iranians' many serious problems, including government incompetence, corruption, and repression, and instead are attacking women's fundamental rights," Tara Sepehri Far, a senior Iran researcher at HRW, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The population growth law blatantly undermines the rights, dignity and health of half of the country's population, denying them access to essential reproductive health care and information," she added.

What is the new law?

First approved by parliament in March, the "rejuvenation of the population and support of family" bill was backed by Iran's Guardians Council on November 1.

It is set to become law when it is signed and published in the official gazette, which HRW says is expected within this month.

The legislation bans sterilisation and free distribution of contraceptives in the public health care system unless a pregnancy threatens a woman's health.

By adding to existing limits on access to contraception and abortion, the legislation violates women's rights to sexual and reproductive health and puts women's health and lives at risk, according to the New York-based human rights watchdog.

Access to safe abortion

Several articles of the bill also "further limit already restricted access to safe abortion," HRW said.

The legislation mandates the Iranian Intelligence Ministry to identify illegal abortion cases, illegal sale of abortion drugs, and websites that provide the list of abortion centres.

Under the current law, abortion can be legally performed during the first four months of pregnancy if three doctors agree that a pregnancy threatens a woman’s life or the foetus has severe physical or mental disabilities that would create extreme hardship for the mother.