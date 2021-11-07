Israel's army has announced that six Palestinian civil society groups previously designated as "terrorist" organisations can no longer legally operate in the occupied West Bank.

Last month, Defence Minister Benny Gantz declared that prominent organisations were acting in collaboration with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), labelled as a terrorist organisation by a number of Western states.

The designations sparked outrage among leading international and Israeli rights groups that partner with the targeted Palestinian organisations.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that Gantz's designation had been implemented after West Bank Army Chief Yehuda Fox signed an order declaring the six groups "illegal" as they were "part" of the PFLP and "endanger the State of Israel".

The move will expose the organisations' staff to extra risks.

The banned groups are Addameer, Al-Haq, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International – Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees and the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees.

