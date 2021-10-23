WORLD
Several militants and soldiers killed in Pakistan raids
Provincial counterterrorism department says militants opened fire on police triggering a gun battle that left nine “terrorists” dead.
Pakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan. / AP
October 23, 2021

Counterterrorism police have killed nine alleged militants in a shootout during a raid in southwest Pakistan and two soldiers and a militant were killed in another raid in the northwest.

A raid was conducted in the Mastung area of Baluchistan province on Saturday, the provincial counterterrorism department said in a statement.

The statement said militants opened fire on police triggering a gun battle that left nine “terrorists” dead.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the bombing earlier in the week was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

The statement said the raid also yielded nine Kalashnikov assault rifles, explosives and rocket-propelled grenades.

Earlier in the week, a bomb attack killed a police officer and wounded 19 others in the same area.

READ MORE: Several killed in Pakistan suicide blast near Afghan border

In the northwest, two soldiers and a militant were killed in an exchange of fire during a security forces raid, according to a military statement.

The raid took place Friday in Miran Shah, the main town of the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

The military statement said weapons and ammunition were seized during the raid.

The security forces raid came after two soldiers and two police were killed in a bomb blast earlier in the week during a search operation in Bajur tribal district, which also borders Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) internationally recognised border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Kabul has never recognised the boundary.

Before the Taliban came back into power in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan often accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along the porous frontier.

The Taliban's return to power in August apparently emboldened militants in Pakistan, where attacks on security forces have increased in recent weeks.

READ MORE:Islamabad in talks with groups of Pakistani Taliban, PM Khan reveals

SOURCE:AP
