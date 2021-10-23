Counterterrorism police have killed nine alleged militants in a shootout during a raid in southwest Pakistan and two soldiers and a militant were killed in another raid in the northwest.

A raid was conducted in the Mastung area of Baluchistan province on Saturday, the provincial counterterrorism department said in a statement.

The statement said militants opened fire on police triggering a gun battle that left nine “terrorists” dead.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the bombing earlier in the week was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

The statement said the raid also yielded nine Kalashnikov assault rifles, explosives and rocket-propelled grenades.

Earlier in the week, a bomb attack killed a police officer and wounded 19 others in the same area.

In the northwest, two soldiers and a militant were killed in an exchange of fire during a security forces raid, according to a military statement.