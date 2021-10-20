The “Benin Bronzes” is the name given to thousands of artifacts from the Kingdom of Benin, or Edo Empire, that was once located in the southern region of modern day Nigeria.

The artifacts were looted by British forces in 1897 when the British Empire annexed the centuries old kingdom and sacked Benin City in a punitive military campaign.

Benin Bronzes are among the most controversial artifacts to have on display due to their presence in hundreds of museums and collections in the West despite the nature of their status as spoils of war.

The bronzes date back as far as the thirteenth century. They were made by Edo craftsmen that worked for the king known as Oba. The artifacts consist of plaques that used to adorn the Benin Royal Palace, animal and human figures, and other ornaments.

Moreover, despite their mention as “bronzes”, the artifacts include wood or brass works and ivory carvings. Most crafted with the lost-wax casting technique, the Benin Bronzes are exquisite pieces of Benin art.

In fact, the ancient technique was passed down to future generations, such that the craftsmen of modern day Benin continue to create artworks just as their ancestors did.

Today, the artifacts are scattered around the world. After the looting by British forces, the relics were taken to Britain and several other western countries to be placed in collections and museums.

Nigeria has been striving to repatriate these artifacts for years, a challenge that several other origin countries, including Turkey, has taken on.

One of the pieces that were taken to Britain after the looting in 1897 is a cockerel statue called The Okukor. The statue has been held by the Jesus College of the University of Cambridge since 1905.

In 2016, the students of Jesus College took issue with The Okukor being on display at the university and demanded its return. Consequently, the college founded the Legacy of Slavery Working Party (LSWP) to investigate the provenance of the artifact. The university had decided on The Okukor’s repatriation in late 2019.

The artifact is planned to be delivered to a delegation from Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments with a ceremony on October 27. This will be the first instance of an institutional return of a Benin Bronze from the UK.

What about the rest?