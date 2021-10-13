A man armed with a bow and arrows has killed five people and wounded others near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before being arrested, authorities said.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that at least four people were dead.

"The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this," Police Chief Oeying Aas said.

"Given how events unfolded, it is natural to assess whether this is a terrorist attack," Aas told a news conference. "The arrested man has not been interviewed and it is too early to say anything about his motives," he added.

'Gruesome' attack

Acting Prime Minister Erna Solberg described the attack as "gruesome" and said it was too early to speculate on the man's motive.