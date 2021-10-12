Daily exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to makeup, may lead to approximately 100,000 deaths in older Americans annually, a study from New York University has warned.

The chemicals, which can be found in hundreds of products such as toys, clothing, and shampoo, have been known for decades to be "hormone disruptors," affecting a person's endocrine system.

The toxins can enter the body through such items and are linked to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, said the study published in the journal Environmental Pollution on Tuesday.

The research, which was carried out by New York University's Grossman School of Medicine and includes some 5,000 adults aged 55 to 64, shows that those with higher concentrations of phthalates in their urine were more likely to die of heart disease.

However, higher concentrations did not appear to increase the risk of death by cancer.

"Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease," said study lead author Leonardo Trasande.