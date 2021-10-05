Iran’s healthcare system has recently seen its deadliest days since the spread of the coronavirus.

But as the peak of the fifth pandemic wave gradually subsides, the vulnerability of the country’s worn-out healthcare infrastructure becomes all the more visible.

After several intense weeks of the virus surging through the country, brought about mainly by the highly contagious delta variant spread among Iran’s largely unvaccinated population, numbers of new cases and deaths are now showing a drop.

Yet, healthcare workers’ battle with trauma, exhaustion and disappointment continues.

Thousands of Iranian doctors and nurses are now somewhere in the process of immigration.

An overwhelming workload in understaffed health centres coupled with unprecedented economic hardship has left many healthcare workers on the brink of mental and physical exhaustion.

“Almost all types of medical workers—doctors, nurses, surgery room technicians, anesthesiology technicians—they all want to leave. Some have done the preparations, and others either have made a decision or don’t see the circumstances right,” Saeed Behagh, a fourth-year anesthesiology resident, tells TRT World. “I would immigrate if I were able to.”

He has been working in several hospitals in Tehran since the beginning of the pandemic.

Amid a shortage of senior physicians, hospitals across the country have also been calling him, asking for his presence “even for a few days.” But, unfortunately, he says, he has to reject those calls as it would not be economically possible for him to go to hospitals in remote places.

“Payments are close to minimum wage, and the workload is too heavy in the pandemic,” he says. “Our off days are constantly being cancelled. Many get Covid and have to leave. Many colleagues fail to go on. Some have left this job, and others have become determined to leave the country just in the past couple of months.”

“Hot topic”

The Medical Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran recently said that at least 3,000 doctors have requested from the council documents required for immigration during the past year.

Plagued by recurrent waves of soaring Covid-19 patients, nurses, too, have become determined to pursue their careers abroad.

“Among nurses, going abroad is a hot topic,” Javad Abbasi, an ICU nurse at Baharloo Hospital in Tehran, told TRT World.

“My friends have gone to Germany, Canada, Britain, Sweden. Many nurses are now studying a foreign language. Many are in line to get a visa. If I can sort the conditions, I will go too.”

Armin Zareian, head of the board at Nursing Organization Iran, was quoted as saying in April that, every month, the organization receives 500 requests for immigration documents.

Nasrin Kazemi, a head nurse at Emam Zaman Hospital in the southern outskirts of Tehran, says many nurses at her hospital are also intent on leaving the country.

“Here they don’t appreciate your work,” she tells TRT World.

Poor infrastructures

Iran is the worst-hit country from Covid-19 in the Middle East.