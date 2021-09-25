The UK government is poised to temporarily ease visa rules to attract more foreign lorry drivers, reports said, as it grapples with a growing shortage that has now hit fuel supplies.

The lack of tanker drivers has led to huge queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries.

Up to 5,000 temporary visas could be issued under the short-term scheme, according to media reports. The UK's Road Haulage Association says Britain needs 100,000 more drivers if it is to meet demand.

The move would represent a U-turn by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government has tightened post-Brexit immigration rules and repeatedly insisted Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.

Johnson has been under increasing pressure to act, after the pandemic and Brexit combined to worsen the haulier shortage and he faces other immediate crises including escalating energy prices.

Consumers apprehensive

As well as threatening timely fuel supplies, the lack of lorry drivers has caused disruption to deliveries of food and other goods.

As the lines of cars waiting at petrol stations have lengthened, particularly in southeast England, Johnson's office confirmed late on Friday the government was "looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems".