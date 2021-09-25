A Hong Kong group that organises an annual vigil on June 4 to remember protesters killed in China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown will disband, it has said, after facing national security charges.

The anti-Beijing group is the latest of dozens of civil society bodies to fold over the past year, from a key trade union grouping to the largest teachers' union, after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in the city.

Vote to disband group

"I believe Hong Kong people, no matter their capacity, will continue to commemorate June 4 as before," Richard Tsoi, the secretary of the group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, told reporters on Saturday.

A vote on Saturday to disband was supported by 41 of its members with four opposed, Tsoi said.

Authorities froze HK$2.2 million ($283,000) of the group's assets this month after it was charged with inciting subversion under the new law.

Student Politicism group to close

Activist group Student Politicism, which had four current and former members charged this week, will also close, it said on its Facebook page on Friday.

Hong Kong authorities have repeatedly denied curbing human rights and freedoms, saying law enforcement has been based on evidence and has nothing to do with the background, profession or political beliefs of those arrested.

An authoritarian chill cloaks most aspects of life in the former British colony after the new law, which prescribes terms of up to life in jail for anything China deems to be subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.