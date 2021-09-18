Two people have been killed when three blasts struck the Afghan city of Jalalabad, at least one of which targeted a Taliban vehicle, in the country's first deadly attack since the United States withdrew.

The Taliban stormed to power in mid-August, ousting the government and promising to restore security to the violence-wracked country.

"In one attack a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted," a Taliban official who asked not to be named said on Saturday.

"Women and children were among the injured," he added.

An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people died and 18 were wounded, while several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead.

Pictures taken at the site of the blast showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of the Daesh group's Afghanistan branch.

READ MORE: The dynamics of the upcoming battle between the Taliban and Daesh-K