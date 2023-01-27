WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armed attack targets Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran
One guard was killed after an attacker targeted the post of Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Tehran with a Kalashnikov weapon.
Armed attack targets Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran
One guard was killed and two others were injured during the attack, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said. / AA Archive
January 27, 2023

A guard has been killed in an armed attack on Azerbaijan's embassy compound in Iran, the nation's foreign ministry has said.

Two people were also wounded in Friday's attack.

"The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said.

The ministry said it would evacuate its embassy staff in Tehran.

The Iranian capital police chief, General Rahimi, said the attacker entered the embassy with his two children.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the attacker's motive was personal and family problems," Iran's local Mehr News Agency reported.

'Act of terrorism'

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said that an attack on his country's embassy in Iran was "an act of terrorism" and demanded a swift investigation and punishment of the "terrorist".

"I fiercely condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated against our Embassy in Tehran today," Aliyev said on Twitter.

"We demand that this terrorist act be swiftly investigated and the terrorists punished," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned "the heinous attack." 

"We convey our condolences to our Azerbaijani brothers and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Erdogan said on Twitter.

Recommended

Türkiye stands by "its dear friend and brother Azerbaijan," he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also condemned the "treacherous attack" in a tweet.

"Azerbaijan is never alone," Cavusoglu added.

Separately Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the deadly attack, saying that Türkiye which has been subjected to similar attacks in the past, deeply shares the pain of the Azerbaijani people.

"It is very important that those responsible for this heinous attack should be immediately apprehended and brought to justice," the ministry said.

Suspect detained

Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran also condemned the attack and said the suspect was detained.

"Police and security forces immediately intervened and arrested the assailant, who is currently under investigation," the spokesman said.

The foreign ministry also noted that the situation is under investigation with dimensions of action and the motive of the assailant.

Azerbaijan borders Iran to its northwest. There have been tensions between the two countries as Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought over the Karabakh region.

Iran in October launched a military exercise near the Azerbaijan border, flexing its martial might amid the nationwide protests rocking the Islamic Republic. 

Azerbaijan also maintains close ties to Israel, which Tehran views as one of its top regional enemies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo