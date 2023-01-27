A guard has been killed in an armed attack on Azerbaijan's embassy compound in Iran, the nation's foreign ministry has said.

Two people were also wounded in Friday's attack.

"The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said.

The ministry said it would evacuate its embassy staff in Tehran.

The Iranian capital police chief, General Rahimi, said the attacker entered the embassy with his two children.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the attacker's motive was personal and family problems," Iran's local Mehr News Agency reported.

'Act of terrorism'

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said that an attack on his country's embassy in Iran was "an act of terrorism" and demanded a swift investigation and punishment of the "terrorist".

"I fiercely condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated against our Embassy in Tehran today," Aliyev said on Twitter.

"We demand that this terrorist act be swiftly investigated and the terrorists punished," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned "the heinous attack."

"We convey our condolences to our Azerbaijani brothers and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Erdogan said on Twitter.