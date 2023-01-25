Two crew members have been confirmed dead and nine others remain missing after their Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship sank in rough waters between Japan and South Korea, Japanese authorities said.

Coast guards from the two countries, joined by military aircraft and a private vessel, located 13 of the 22 people who were onboard the Jin Tian, a Japan coast guard official said.

But Japanese medical authorities later confirmed two of those retrieved were dead, the official told AFP.

The crew were from China and Myanmar, but the precise identities of the dead, rescued and missing remained unclear, he said.

The ship issued a call for help around 11:15 pm local time on Tuesday, the coast guard said.

Its location, around 110 kilometres west of the remote and uninhabited Danjo islands in far southwestern Japan, has made reaching the site difficult.