The death toll rose to 17 in a suspected terrorist bomb attack during Sunday services in a church in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a statement that the government strongly condemns the attack, which was visibly perpetrated by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists against citizens in worship in a church.

The statement said that so far, 17 people have died, while 20 sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to health centers.

President Felix Tshisekedi condemned the attack in the town of Kasindi in North Kivu province.

“Very saddened by the heinous crime. The father of the nation, his excellency Felix Tshisekedi, presents his most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, reassuring that the culprits will be arrested, prosecuted and punished.

The administrative and security authorities evacuated the wounded to health centers, while the corpses were taken to the morgue," the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo said in a press statement.

