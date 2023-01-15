WORLD
Death toll rises on Daesh-linked group terror attack in DR Congo
At least 17 people were killed and 20 others injured in a bombing in the city of Kasindi that Daesh-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) claimed they have carried out the church attack.
Kasindi is in a province where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against the ADF, which began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s. / AP Archive
January 15, 2023

The death toll rose to 17 in a suspected terrorist bomb attack during Sunday services in a church in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a statement that the government strongly condemns the attack, which was visibly perpetrated by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists against citizens in worship in a church.

The statement said that so far, 17 people have died, while 20 sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to health centers.

President Felix Tshisekedi condemned the attack in the town of Kasindi in North Kivu province.

“Very saddened by the heinous crime. The father of the nation, his excellency Felix Tshisekedi, presents his most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, reassuring that the culprits will be arrested, prosecuted and punished.

The administrative and security authorities evacuated the wounded to health centers, while the corpses were taken to the morgue," the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo said in a press statement.

READ MORE: DRC declares three days of mourning after 'massacre' of over 100 people

Daesh claimed responsibility

In a phone interview with Anadolu Agency, Congo Army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said the attack was likely carried out by the ADF, a terrorist group that has pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said on its account on Telegram. 

The ADF was formed in Uganda in the late 1990s with the main intention of overthrowing the president. 

Overpowered by the Ugandan army, its fighters fled to Congolese forests, where they attacked innocent civilians.

Kasindi is a border province between DR Congo and Uganda where both armies have launched campaigns against the ADF.

The ADF pledged allegiance to Daesh in mid-2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

READ MORE:ADF rebels kill tens in DR Congo ⁠— rights group

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
