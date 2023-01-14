Türkiye is "not in a position" to approve Stockholm's NATO membership bid until its concerns regarding terrorist groups are addressed, the presidential spokesperson has said.

"We are not in a position to send a (ratification) law to the parliament," Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in Istanbul on Saturday.

The presidential spokesperson said Turkish ratification of the bid depends on how quickly Stockholm fulfils counter-terrorism promises made as part of its deal with Ankara.

Kalin said the Swedish government needed to send a clear message to "terrorist organisations that Sweden is no longer a safe haven for them and that they will not be able to collect money, recruit members and engage in other activities."

The timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye could also play a role, Kalin said. "We have a time issue if they want to join NATO before the NATO summit in June," he added, referring to the elections expected around May.

"Given that the parliament will go into recess some time before the elections, you're looking at 2-2.5 months time frame to do all this," he said.

Taking on terrorists