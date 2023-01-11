Around one million people came to Türkiye in 2022 and spent approximately $2 billion on hair transplant procedures, the head of the Turkish Health Tourism Association has announced, pointing to the continued boom in the multi-billion industry.

“Half of the $4 billion turnover in 2022 was obtained from hair transplantation services," Dr. Servet Terziler said in a news report published on Wednesday by Anadolu News agency.

"If we assume that the foreign currency left by an average patient for hair transplantation is $2,000 dollars, we can say that 1 million people came to Türkiye for hair transplantation in 2022,” Terziler added.

In comparison in Europe, the same procedure could cost the patient between $5,000 to $10,000.

Terziler had earlier told the Daily Sabah that customers in the country mainly come from continental Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands and Germany.

There are also "health tourists" coming from Brazil, Argentina, Canada and even Australia, New Zealand and Israel.

Safety record

According to a London Economic website article, Türkiye has already established itself for decades as a "go-to destination" for hair transplant owing to the presence of thousands of expert surgeons in the country.

"These professionals have been performing hair transplants for decades, with amazing hair transplant results to show," the article said.

"Most people want to undergo hair transplant surgery in the safest hands, and Türkiye is just where to find them," it added.

At the same time, the country's experts is also widely regarded to use the most advanced hair transplant technology and techniques. Some clinics have now started to use robotic hair transplantation, increasing the quality of health services with technology and innovation, according to Terziler.