More than 100 arms-control, environmental, and other activist groups have urged the US to formally apologise to the Marshall Islands for the impact of massive nuclear testing there in the 1940s and '50s and to provide fair compensation.

The activists, led by the Arms Control Association and including Greenpeace, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Marshallese Education Initiative, made the call in a December 5 letter to President Joe Biden.

It urged Washington to deliver on promises of nuclear justice in ongoing negotiations with the Marshall Islands on renewing a Compact of Free Association (COFA) that has been the basis of relations with the Pacific territory since the 1980s.

COFA provisions will expire in 2023 for the Marshall Islands and another Pacific territory, the Federated States of Micronesia, and with Palau in 2024.

Marshall Islanders are still plagued by the health and environmental effects of the 67 US nuclear bomb tests there from 1946 to 1958, which included "Castle Bravo" at Bikini Atoll in 1954 — the largest US bomb ever detonated.

'Now is time for the US to step up'