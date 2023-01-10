Iran is weaponising the death penalty to frighten the public and crush dissent, and its execution of protesters without due process amounts to state-sanctioned killing, the UN has said.

Tehran has executed four people in connection with nearly four months of demonstrations in the country, with two more executions scheduled imminently and at least 17 other individuals reportedly sentenced to death, the United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva said on Tuesday.

"Criminal proceedings and the death penalty are being weaponised by the Iranian government to punish individuals participating in protests and to strike fear into the population so as to stamp out dissent, in violation of international human rights law," UN rights chief Volker Turk's office said.

Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since the death in custody on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's dress code for women.

'Weaponisation of criminal procedures'