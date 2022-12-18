Sunday, December 18, 2022

Ukraine in process of acquiring Patriot missile system from US

Ukraine is in the process of acquiring the Patriot air defence system from the US, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“The process is ongoing, and I am personally involved in it. It is very necessary… (and) important for us,” Zelenskyy told a French news channel, according to a report by Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

He said Kiev is also waiting on a decision from Italy and France on the delivery of the SAMP/T Mamba air defence systems.

Zelenskyy calls for a global peace summit in video message

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kiev was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.

CNN reported on Friday that Zelenskyy had asked world soccer's governing body FIFA to let him share a message of peace before the final.

"I announce the initiative to hold a Global Peace Formula Summit this winter. The summit is to unite all nations of the world around the cause of global peace. Stadiums’ stands get empty after the match, and after the war, cities remain empty," he said.

Russian shelling targets the heart of city of Kherson

Russian military forces have shelled the center of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow's biggest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

Three people were wounded in the attacks, said presidential deputy chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The southern city and its surrounding region have come under frequent attacks since the Russian pullback. Regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said Sunday that Russia had carried out 54 attacks with rocket, mortar and tank fire over the previous day, killing three people and wounding six.

One dead, several injured in strikes on Russian region: governor

Strikes on the Russian region of Belgorod that borders Ukraine have killed one person and injured several others, the regional governor said, two days after attacks by Moscow battered Ukraine's energy grid.

Air defence systems were operating over the region earlier Sunday, with strikes targeting the regional capital and a surrounding district, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.