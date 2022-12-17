WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hippo spits out Uganda toddler after 'swallowing' him partially
Alert bystander saves two-year-old from being consumed by a hippopotamus on Lake Edward shores, police say.
Hippo spits out Uganda toddler after 'swallowing' him partially
Hippos are considered one of the world's deadliest mammals — twice as much as lions. / AP Archive
December 17, 2022

A hippopotamus has partially swallowed a 2-year-old boy in Uganda near his home, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out.

Iga Paul was playing on the shores of Lake Edward, about 800-metres from the boy's home, when the hippo attacked on December 4.

Police said the animal grabbed the toddler and partially swallowed him in a highly unusual land attack in the area.

A bystander intervened and threw stones at the hippo to try and stop the attack.

Eventually, the hippo was scared off and spit the boy out before retreating to the lake.

"It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth," police said in a statement. 

Recommended

"This is the first such kind of incident where a hippo strayed out of Lake Edward and attacked a young child."

Deadliest mammals

The toddler was taken to Bwera Hospital in Western Uganda to treat injuries and was given a rabies vaccine.

"Although the hippo was scared back into the lake, all residents near animal sanctuaries and habitats should know that wild animals are very dangerous. Instinctually, wild animals see humans as a threat and any interaction can cause them to act strangely or aggressively," warned police.

Hippos kill an estimated 500 people every year in Africa, according to popular US magazine National Geographic and are considered one of the world's deadliest mammals — twice as much as lions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people