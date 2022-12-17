2022 has been the deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists and media workers, with 15 slayings — a perilous situation underlined by a near-miss attack this week on one of the country’s most prominent journalists.

Two gunmen astride a motorcycle shot up radio and television journalist Ciro Gomez Leyva’s armoured vehicle 200 yards from his home on Thursday night.

Jan-Albert Hootsen, the Mexico representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said that this year the only country to see more journalists killed is Ukraine.

“We started gathering data on homicides of journalists in 1992," Hootsen said, adding that in 2022 Mexico has seen "the highest number of journalist killings in a single year."

He added that "so far it looks to be the deadliest ‘sexenio' (Mexico's six-year presidential term), which means the deadliest period of a single Mexican president if the trend as things stand right now continues.”

While acknowledging they had their differences, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned the attempt against Gomez Leyva, saying, “It is completely reprehensible for anyone to be attacked.”

'Hitting a nerve'

“Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, both during the campaign and as president, has successfully politicized journalism in Mexico more than it has ever been in recent memory,” Hootsen said.