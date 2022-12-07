Honduran police have moved en masse into poor urban areas to tackle criminal gangs "head on" after a decree by President Xiomara Castro to declare 'national emergency'.

The 30-day emergency measures that began on Tuesday allow police to make arrests without warrants in 89 districts of Tegucigalpa, the capital, and 73 districts of San Pedro Sula, the industrial capital.

President Castro, a leftist, declared last week the rising gang violence a "national emergency".

"We are going to go head on against organised crime," national police director Gustavo Sanchez told some 600 security agents at a dusty football pitch in Aleman, a residential district south of the capital.

The crackdown, he said at a news conference, "is to deal with the criminal structures known as Gang 18 and MS-13", a reference to the two largest transnational street gangs in Honduras.

He said 20,000 police and military police in rotating shifts would take part in the dragnet.

