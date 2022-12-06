Gunmen in northwest Nigeria have killed six people, including four policemen, in the latest violence to hit the region, police said.

Attackers arriving on motorcycles opened fire on Monday on a police patrol van outside the weekly market in Yar Bulutu, a village in Sokoto state near the border with Niger, said state police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar on Tuesday.

"We lost four policemen in the attack by bandits who also shot dead two civilians," he said. The two were traders who were shot as the assailants tried to flee.

"We have launched a manhunt for the attackers and we are sure they will be apprehended," he said.

Abubakar said the assault could be a reprisal for last week's killings of bandits by policemen in the nearby Silame district during a foiled attack on residents.

