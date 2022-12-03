A strong earthquake has hit Indonesia's main island of Java, injuring at least one person and shaking the same town devastated by a tremor last month that left more than 330 people dead.

The 5.7-magnitude quake struck on land at a depth of 112 kilometres (70 miles), with the epicentre located 18 km southeast of the West Java city of Banjar, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Indonesia's meteorological agency, known as BMKG, gave a higher magnitude of 6.4 for the quake, which shook buildings in the capital Jakarta.

At least one person was injured and was taken to hospital, the country's national disaster mitigation chief Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told broadcaster Metro TV

Authorities in Garut, a town some 50 km (30 mi) from the epicentre, said they were making checks.

Some residents of Bandung, West Java's province capital, said on social media they felt strong tremors.

