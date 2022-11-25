Gunmen have killed 15 people in multiple attacks in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, the latest violence in the volatile region, a government official said.

They launched separate attacks on four villages across three districts, killing 15 people and injuring several others, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state internal affairs commissioner said in a statement on Friday.

The gunmen raided Rafin Sarki village in Giwa district "with 11 locals confirmed killed" —10 men and a woman, he added.

Cibiya and Karamai villages in Kajuru district were also attacked, leaving two people dead and "several persons were left wounded".

Aruwan said two more people were killed in Damari village in Birnin Gwari district.

"The Government is engaging the security forces on these developments and other fronts," he said.

Kaduna is one of the states worst hit by bandits in northern Nigeria.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been terrorised by bandits who raid villages, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom and burning homes after looting supplies.

The conflict is compounded by sometimes deadly clashes between nomadic cattle herders and local farmers over grazing and water rights, which have assumed ethnic and religious dimensions.