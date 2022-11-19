Türkiye’s recent diplomatic efforts highlight the country's key role and potential to be a security powerhouse in the region, Türkiye’s director of communications has said.

Referring to Ankara's hosting of the heads of the American and Russian intelligence services earlier in the week, Fahrettin Altun underlined on Friday that the "initiative was a great example of intelligence diplomacy... [and] highlighted Türkiye’s potential and 'stabilising power' status once again."

"That meeting was an important outcome of our principled and constructive policy," Altun added, speaking at the opening session of the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), hosted by Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara.

On Monday, CIA Director Bill Burns and his Russian intelligence counterpart Sergey Naryshkin discussed the management of security risks as guests of the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in Ankara, according to Turkish and US intelligence sources.

Türkiye has maintained communication with both Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war in Ukraine in February. Ankara has been internationally praised its brokering of breakthroughs like the Black Sea grain corridor deal this summer as a result of its diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

Türkiye has pushed for a ceasefire and expressed firm opposition to any use of nuclear weapons, among apparent hints that such arms could be used.

'Global Peace, Prosperity and Co-operation'

The ICAPP General Assembly meeting brought together 70 political parties from 33 Asian countries, including China, Russia, South Korea, India, Mongolia and Indonesia.