At least 20 people have been killed and six others injured when the minibus they were travelling in overturned in northern Egypt's Nile Delta.

The minibus tumbled into a ditch on Saturday in Dakahlia province, the health ministry said.

Dakahlia governorship updated the death toll on Facebook.

The ministry previously said 19 were killed and six injured when the minibus fell into the Nile River.

Prosecutors said police had arrested the driver after a preliminary drug test suggested he had been driving under the influence of narcotics.

They said he was also suspected of using a mobile phone at the wheel at the time of accident.

Emergency crews recovered the heavily damaged minibus from the canal, an AFP photographer reported.

18 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to search for survivors, a health ministry statement said.

