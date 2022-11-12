India's top court has ordered the release of six people convicted over the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Gandhi was 46 when he was killed by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in 1991.

The assassination was carried out by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan armed separatist group.

India's supreme court said on Friday the convicts were being released based on their "satisfactory conduct" in prison and that they had served over three decades of jail time.

The six — three of whom had been condemned to death before their sentences were commuted — are the last still in prison for the assassination, although two were already out on parole.

"I am very happy... I am very thankful to each and everybody," Nalini Sriharan, one of the two on parole, told broadcaster CNN News18.

The "last 32 years have been a struggle", she added.

She and her husband — another of the convicts ordered released by the court — were both initially condemned to death.

Earlier this year the court freed another convict who had faced execution, AG Perarivalan, citing good conduct.

