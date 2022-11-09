A draft report by the European Parliament has found that spyware was used "illegitimately" to conduct surveillance in at least four EU countries.

Members of Parliament have investigated a series of scandals about how spyware was used to hack the phones of opposition figures and journalists in countries including Spain, Greece, Hungary and Poland.

"The abuse of spyware in EU member states is a grave threat to democracy on the entire continent," the lawmaker who led the work on the report, Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld, told a news conference.

"It should not be possible to abuse it for political purposes... or for the purposes of hanging on to power, manipulating elections, or for the purposes of covering up corruption," In 't Veld said.

While investigating the spyware scandal, Veld said the four EU member states failed to cooperate with her probe examining the use of Israeli hacking software Pegasus - sold by the NSO group - and other similar spyware in targeting opposition figures and journalists.

The special European Parliament committee tasked with the investigation also slammed the European Commission for failing to fully cooperate, only sharing “piecemeal" information about spyware attacks on its own employees.

The committee also deplored that Europol, the EU's crime agency, did not start an investigation into the matter.

"Control and oppress"

A EU parliament committee of inquiry dubbed Pegasus was set up in March 2022 after 17 media outlets revealed the widespread use of hacking software by governments around the world.