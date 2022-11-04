Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin during a rally Thursday in Wazirabad city in what his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is calling an “assassination attempt”.

Since the incident, PTI workers have been staging protests across the country. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.

But this is not the first time a high-profile Pakistani leader has been targeted. Pakistan has a volatile history when it comes to political assassinations and attacks on its national leadership, dating back to the creation of the country 75 years ago.

Here is a look at some of the most notable incidents:

Liaquat Ali Khan – former prime minister

Liaquat Ali Khan, who was a crucial part of Pakistan’s independence movement and served as its first prime minister, was assassinated by a shooter during a political rally in Rawalpindi on October 16, 1951.

Minutes later, the assassin Said Akbar, an Afghan national, was killed by the police on the spot, leaving the motive of the killing shrouded in mystery.

Zia ul Haq – former army chief and president

General Zia ul Haq, who seized power in 1977, died in a mysterious plane crash on August 17, 1988.

Pakistan’s then-president and army chief was accompanied by the military’s top brass and the envoy of the United States to Pakistan at the time of the fatal crash.

The cause of the crash is not known and a judicial commission report into the incident has not been made public to this date.

Pervez Musharraf – former army chief and president

Pervez Musharraf came to power in what is often dubbed a bloodless military coup in 1999 and remained one of Pakistan’s longest-serving rulers, serving as its president from 2001 to 2008.

He faced several attempts on his life after announcing support for the US in its “war on terror” in neighbouring Afghanistan.